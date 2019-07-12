Nevada County police blotter: Bears in the road, bears in the yard
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
8:41 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle.
11:44 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Horizon Circle reported identity theft.
11:54 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a family of panhandlers, who could not be located.
12:33 p.m. — A caller from Kechely Court reported the theft of money from a residence.
1:02 p.m. — A caller from Forest Glade Circle reported a stolen vehicle.
1:31 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a vehicle.
5:03 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man took items from the gift shop. The items were recovered.
5:51 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street requested a juvenile be checked for possible stolen items. A citation was issued.
7:54 p.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after reportedly doing drugs in the parking lot in the 100 block of South Auburn Street.
9:45 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported hearing yelling, screaming and cars doing doughnuts.
10:13 p.m. — Several callers from the 400block of Colfax Avenue reported a group of juveniles in a physical fight. A report was taken.
Friday
1:08 a.m. — A caller from Richardson and East Main streets reported two men trying instigate a fight with two other men.
2:02 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported a domestic dispute and a lawnmower going.
6:34 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a woman doing cartwheels and putting strawberries and whipped cream in her hair. She could not be located.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
8:09 a.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported $55 in cash taken from an unlocked vehicle.
9:53 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a juvenile got in a physical fight with his mother. A report was taken.
10:27 a.m. — A caller from Elnora Drive reported suspicious activity at a vacant residence.
10:56 a.m. — A caller from la Barr Meadows Road and Grange Court reported a bear running along the road.
3:55 p.m. — A caller from Green Way Place reported a fraud.
4:41 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Wildwood Drive reported the theft of a bicycle.
5:05 p.m. — A caller from Oak Drive reported an ongoing issue with the theft of gas and requested extra patrols.
9:22 p.m. — A woman from Norlene Way reported a man was following her in violation of a restraining order. She said he was threatening to run her over and has a taser. He was arrested on suspicion of stalking and violating a restraining order.
11:24 p.m. — A caller from Gary Way reported a loud party with yelling and cussing.
11:45 p.m. — A caller from Rush Creek Way reported a bear in the front yard.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
11:55 a.m. — A man reported receiving anonymous hate mail.
3:46 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street requested the pickup of a dirty needle found by the dumpster.
— Liz Kellar
