Nevada County police blotter: Bears in the road, bears in the yard

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:41 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a stolen vehicle.

11:44 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Horizon Circle reported identity theft.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a family of panhandlers, who could not be located.

12:33 p.m. — A caller from Kechely Court reported the theft of money from a residence.

1:02 p.m. — A caller from Forest Glade Circle reported a stolen vehicle.

1:31 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism to a vehicle.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a man took items from the gift shop. The items were recovered.

5:51 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street requested a juvenile be checked for possible stolen items. A citation was issued.

7:54 p.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after reportedly doing drugs in the parking lot in the 100 block of South Auburn Street.

9:45 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported hearing yelling, screaming and cars doing doughnuts.

10:13 p.m. — Several callers from the 400block of Colfax Avenue reported a group of juveniles in a physical fight. A report was taken.

Friday

1:08 a.m. — A caller from Richardson and East Main streets reported two men trying instigate a fight with two other men.

2:02 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported a domestic dispute and a lawnmower going.

6:34 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported a woman doing cartwheels and putting strawberries and whipped cream in her hair. She could not be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

8:09 a.m. — A caller from Valley View Road reported $55 in cash taken from an unlocked vehicle.

9:53 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported a juvenile got in a physical fight with his mother. A report was taken.

10:27 a.m. — A caller from Elnora Drive reported suspicious activity at a vacant residence.

10:56 a.m. — A caller from la Barr Meadows Road and Grange Court reported a bear running along the road.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Green Way Place reported a fraud.

4:41 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Wildwood Drive reported the theft of a bicycle.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from Oak Drive reported an ongoing issue with the theft of gas and requested extra patrols.

9:22 p.m. — A woman from Norlene Way reported a man was following her in violation of a restraining order. She said he was threatening to run her over and has a taser. He was arrested on suspicion of stalking and violating a restraining order.

11:24 p.m. — A caller from Gary Way reported a loud party with yelling and cussing.

11:45 p.m. — A caller from Rush Creek Way reported a bear in the front yard.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

11:55 a.m. — A man reported receiving anonymous hate mail.

3:46 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street requested the pickup of a dirty needle found by the dumpster.

