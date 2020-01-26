Nevada County police blotter: Bear reported in downtown Grass Valley

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

10:09 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man in a car screaming loudly at a small child who could be heard crying loudly. It was not a child, it was dog that had just been spayed and was OK.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from North Church and West Main streets reported the theft of a briefcase from a vehicle.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Elisabeth Daniels Park reported three men shooting up. No one was located.

3:51 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road and Plaza Drive reported a two-vehicle accident with a rollover.

4:50 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a gift card fraud.

5:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Bank Street reported skateboarders using a customer’s trailer to do tricks. They were moving on.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported six or seven juveniles yelling racial slurs. They were gone when an officer arrived.

7:25 p.m. — A man from Richardson Street and Maiden Lane reported another driver sideswiped him and then became aggressive. A report was taken.

Saturday

8:27 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported finding a card skimmer at a gas station.

9:43 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported the theft of items.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported a woman passed out on the corner. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

12:28 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Freeman Lane reported a vehicle collision with an “altered” man running around in circles. Five vehicles were reported to have been involved. A report was taken.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads reported a vehicle hit a tree. A man was arrested on suspicion of violating probation.

11:02 p.m. — A caller requested a ride to jail to get out of the rain.

11:59 p.m. — Multiple callers from South Church and Neal streets reported a bear going through back yards.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

9:08 a.m. — A caller from Mockingbird Way reported the theft of medication, most of which was expired and none of which was narcotics.

12:26 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Ranch Road reported the theft of a walking stick.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from Fay Road reported vandalism and the theft of mail from a cluster mailbox.

2:01 p.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported a sexual battery.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from Queens Court reported the theft of a cat.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported vandalism to outside vacuums.

2:51 p.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported someone dumped three bags of marijuana at the end of the road.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Killian Road reported the theft of a package from a cluster mailbox.

3:43 p.m. — A caller from Selby Lane reported the theft of a bank bag from a vehicle.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from Washington and Alpha roads reported vandalism.

4:58 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 and Arrowhead Lane reported the theft of a stop sign.

5:09 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a girl’s phone by a group of boys at Lyman Gilmore School.

11:55 p.m. — A man from Grizzly Hill Road reported having been assaulted by a woman, but did not want to press charges.

Saturday

7:26 a.m. — A caller from Eldore and Hutto roads reported the theft of street sign.

8:08 a.m. — A caller from the Darkhorse golf course reported two girls in a loft without permission. No charges were requested and they were released to their parents.

9:49 a.m. — A woman from McCourtney Road reported losing her wallet yesterday with someone now using her credit card.

10:28 a.m. — A woman from Ball Road reported her sliding glass door had been hit by a BB.

1:09 p.m. — A caller from Maidu Trail reported a loose emu on the run through her property.

2:05 p.m. — A caller from Timberland Drive reported a computer had been hacked.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from Amberley lane reported people on vacant property. They were advised against trespassing and might have bene squatting in an abandoned residence.

8:55 p.m. — Several callers from Banner Lava Cap Road and Mayflower Drive reported hearing gunshots or fireworks.

9:38 p.m. — A caller from Northview Drive reported hearing a loud explosion.

9:53 p.m. — Several callers from Banner Mountain Trail and Rocker Road reported gunshots or fireworks.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:15 a.m. — A caller reported a stolen vehicle had been located on Searls Avenue. The vehicle left before an officer arrived. At 5:42 p.m., the vehicle was reported to again be on Searls Avenue. A man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in custody on $53,500 bond.

8:44 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way reported a woman came in and claimed she had permission of the owner to take the keys to the delivery vehicle, then claimed to be with the sheriff’s office and that her kids were being held captive across the street. She also did not know the gender of the owner. She did not get the keys.

11:12 p.m. — A caller from North Pine and Cottage streets reported a stolen vehicle.

11:43 p.m. — A caller from Cross Street and Calvary Lane reported a person banging on the windows and walls. No one was located.

Saturday

1:05 a.m. — A caller from Brad and York streets reported a man and woman in a physical fight. They could not be located.

7:09 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported hearing a gunshot. Nothing was located.

