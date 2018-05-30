Nevada County Police Blotter: Bag of chips, bottle of water found under bedroom window

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:26 a.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two dogs locked in a hot car. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

11:46 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported theft of a purse. The purse was located.

12:23 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported theft of cooking knives off the back of a truck during the Memorial Day barbecue ceremony.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Whiting Street reported her daughter's ex towed her daughter's car to the caller's house and left it in the street, then the next day towed it into her driveway to get it out of the street. Then the caller said the car had been tampered with and a key was broken in the ignition and tools were left inside the vehicle. A man called saying the caller was making crazy accusations against him.

Recommended Stories For You

6:10 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Kendall Street reported people cloaking themselves and stealing cars.

8:56 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Bank Street and Bennett Street. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, a probation violation and willful cruelty to a child.

Tuesday

1:43 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive. A person was arrested on charges of camping within city limits, possession of paraphernalia and two failure to appear charges.

4:23 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Idaho Maryland Road and East Main Street reported suspicious activity. A person was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and giving a false registration.

6:07 a.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of La Barr Meadows Road and East McKnight Way. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence.

8:55 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Lamarque Court reported the caller's stepfather just assaulted the caller with a coffee mug. No crime was found to have been committed.

10:39 a.m. — A caller near the corner of McCourtney Road and Freeman Lane reported a man ran over a stop sign and nearly backed over the caller.

12:52 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a man yelling at and hitting/beating his wife. Officers found it was verbal only.

4:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported two women in the store that tried to leave the previous night with a cart of items.

4:38 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a drunk man tried to get into the caller's vehicle and was staggering around.

6:09 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Maltman Drive reported a man throwing items out of his wallet onto the ground and seemingly on drugs.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road asked to speak to a woman named Carol. She said things weren't going well and she was just really tired.

10:33 p.m. — A person was stopped on the 400 block of Brunswick Road. A person was arrested on charges of failure to appear.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

5:57 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Mountain Road reported machines and equipment vandalized.

8:09 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Lime Kiln Road reported an 8-year-old girl being followed by a man and trying to get her into the vehicle.

11:37 a.m. — A caller near Greenhorn Creek requested contact regarding an illegal gate blocking access to the creek.

12:20 p.m. — A caller from Nugget Lane reported a neighbor just walked into the residence without permission.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from Maranatha Place reported a neighbor shooting his cows.

3:50 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a bag of potato chips and a nearly empty bottle of water directly under the caller's bedroom window.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from Lode Line Way reported loaning a vehicle to a friend eight hours previous that had not been returned.

9:51 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 20 and Manzanita Diggins Drive reported a vehicle pulled over with hazards on and a woman screaming. There also may have been a man crying and screaming.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

1:13 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Nimrod Street reported a juvenile caught on a school field trip in the bathroom with marijuana and a pipe.

11:19 p.m. — A person on the 400 block of Broad Street was arrested on charges of petty theft.

— Ross Maak