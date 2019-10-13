Nevada County police blotter: AT&T employee reports generator stolen

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:30 a.m. — A caller on Chapel Street and Brighton Street reported a subject using a commercial-grade generator to watch TV.

9:32 a.m. — A caller on the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported two men trying to steal gas from a vehicle. The suspects were gone when officers arrived.

Saturday

9:43 a.m. — A caller on the 1100 block of E. Main Street reported U-Haul trucks had gas siphoned out of them and spilt all over the parking lot the previous night.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

10:58 a.m. — An AT&T employee reported their generator had been stolen from their phone pole near Blue Tent School and No Bloomington Graniteville Road

12:58 p.m. — A caller on Pekolee Drive and Highway 49 reported an aggressive goat attacking another goat.

1:38 p.m. — An insurance inspector said residents near Crystal View Heights and Cement Hill Road turned on him 30 minutes into taking pictures on their property for insurance, suurounding his vehicle and refusing to allow him to leave.

6:52 p.m. — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was taken to the hospital with a severe head injury after being assaulted by two other inmates.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:42 a.m. — A caller near Gold Run School reported a panhandler threw a bag of meth into their truck after asking for a cigarette. The caller requested pickup of the drugs.

12:38 PM — A man and woman said they were maced on the corner of Squirrel Creek Road and Adam Ave. Minutes later, several 911 callers reported encountering a man with “wild eyes” who jumped over a fence, ran through yards and banged on someone’s door while fleeing the police.

Saturday

8:53 p.m. — A caller near Sierra College and Litton Drive reported a man came into a business and said, “I lit the woods on fire,” before knocking over an ashtray and flipping off a law enforcement officer. Multiple 911 callers reported seeing a fire on the roadway between Main Street and Litton Drive.

— John Orona