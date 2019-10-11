Nevada County police blotter: Arguments at gas stations reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

7:56 a.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of Sutton Way reported a gate had been hit and could not be opened to let cars in or out.

11:27 a.m. — A caller from Eureka and First streets reported three juveniles throwing objects at cars. Contact was made and no criminal behavior was observed.

12:45 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Holbrooke Way reported a burglary to a vehicle.

12:51 p.m. — A caller from Slate Creek Road reported receiving two possibly fraudulent money orders for $800 apiece.

12:55 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Neal Street reported a theft.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported people trying to break into the scorekeeper shack.

5:30 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Brunswick Road reported a woman lying in the roadway who then got up and was swinging a metal cane at vehicles. She was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, resisting arrest and violating probation.

7:25 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a woman had locked staff out of the emergency room and was destroying property.

8:17 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man trying to fight people in front of a store. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

9:06 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Memorial Lane reported hearing a gunshot. Nothing was located.

9:39 p.m. — A caller reported a possible residential burglary with dogs found locked in the bathroom. Nothing appeared to be disturbed or missing.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

4:35 a.m. — A caller from Forest View Drive reported an assault. He said he went to the emergency room to be seen for injuries and when he returned home, he discovered the suspect had thrown his roommate off the deck. All three parties had conflicting stories and did not want to press charges.

5:56 a.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported a man screaming and smashing things.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from Rocker Road reported a person grabbed and pushed her. A woman was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

10:39 a.m. — A caller from Traighli Lane reported pigs at large.

10:44 a.m. — A caller from Rock Mountain Road reported a bank fraud for $500.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Long Court reported someone cut the cable wires on a garage door.

11:59 a.m. — A caller from Hackett Court reported a dog-versus-dog attack.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Elementary School reported six broken windows.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive and Lark Street reported a woman hit her and knocked the phone out of her hand.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 49 and Oak Tree Road reported 40 vehicles are waiting to get gas and blocking the northbound lane of the highway.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Highway 20 requested traffic control due to people getting into arguments and fighting at the gas station.

10:28 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Hope Street reported someone just tried to steal her generator, and requested extra patrols. At 11:05 p.m., she reported she just caught a truck stopping to take the generator again. It could not be located.

11:13 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Bitney Springs Road reported a trespasser on a bicycle, who could not be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

3:36 p.m. — A caller from a business on Lower Grass Valley Road reported an irate motorcyclist trying to fight employees.

