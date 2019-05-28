Nevada County Police Blotter: Angry insomniac reports planning to ‘drink beer and kill people’

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

9:53 a.m. — A woman from the 900 block of East Main Street reported a vehicle theft.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle possibly involve din drug deals. No criminal behavior was found.

12:24 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of South Auburn Street reported two vehicles possibly involved in drug deals. A person was contacted and advised of an outstanding warrant.

1:06 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a work binder and keys.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from the Brunswick Road overpass reported a woman taking off her clothing. Another caller reported she was trying to jump at vehicles.

3:07 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1700 block of East Main Street reported a dine and dash. The suspect paid for the food.

3:08 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported a trespasser in the pool area. Two people were found to be trying to swim and were advised against trespassing.

4:01 p.m. — A woman from the 100 block of West Berryhill drive reported catching a man removing a window screen to her apartment, who said he was looking for a place to sleep.

4:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Tinloy Street reported two men in a physical fight.

4:52 p.m. — A man from the 100 block of West Empire Street reported he was approached by a man who was talking about bad things and who displayed a gun. The man was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possessing a short-barreled rifle and possessing a controlled substance.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported a man yelling at people and doing karate kicks. It was his normal and harmless form of behavior.

6:22 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported the theft of a purse and debit card from a shopping cart.

6:51 p.m. — A caller from Condon Park reported two men in a physical fight, who then left.

6:51 p.m. — A caller reported a 15-year-old girl was throwing a fit because her phone was taken away. She then locked everyone out of the apartment.

7:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a woman refusing to leave, who then hit the caller in the arm with a stick. No charges were requested.

9:54 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported a man snooping around a U-Haul.

Tuesday

3:43 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man spray-painting swastikas on a building. He was cleaning the walls.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

10:13 p.m. — A caller from Dixon Road reported loud drumming. At 1:18 a.m., the caller reported someone was still drumming.

Monday

12:41 a.m. — A caller from Highway 184 and Laws Ranch Cross Road reported possible vandalism to a vehicle with a window smashed and a large dent next to a tail light.

2:35 a.m. — A caller from Niels Meade Drive reported two people came to the driveway looking to buy drugs from “Tammy.” They then left.

4:43 a.m. — A man from Boulder Street reported he could not sleep and said he was going to drink beer and kill people.

9:08 a.m. — A caller from Jones Bar Road and Oak Creek Drive reported a woman in a half T-shirt and underwear walking on the road with a dog, who seemed a little out of it. She could not be located.

9:13 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Rambling roads reported someone rifled through unlocked vehicles.

11:28 a.m. — A caller from Woodlake and McCourtney roads reported a parcel group box had been broken into.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Ball Road and Ragan Way reported two huskies killed chickens. A report was taken.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from Stanley Way reported two men in a physical fight, one of whom put the other in a headlock. One left in a vehicle with children at high speed. No charges were requested by either party.

5:41 p.m. — A caller from Kodiak Lane reported an assault. No one could be located.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

11 a.m. — A caller from Zion Street and Lindley Avenue reported a burglary to a vehicle.

— Liz Kellar