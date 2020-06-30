Nevada County police blotter: Alleged love triangle leads to arrest

Grass Valley Police Department

Saturday

4:40 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and East Main Street reported protesters getting aggressive and starting to spill into the road.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Neal and South Auburn streets reported a man instigating protesters and harassing women. He was holding a sign with derogatory messaging toward the police. Another caller reported the man was getting in people’s faces and scaring them. Thirty minutes of video footage and cell phone footage were observed and no crime was found to have occurred.

8:16 p.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a man with a warrant, with multiple pounds of marijuana.

Sunday

5:20 a.m. — A caller from the emergency room reported an assault victim from the 100 block of West Main Street. The victim declined to press charges and did not know the suspect.

3:27 p.m. — A man in the 1200 block of East Main Street reported another man walked into the room and slapped a woman, who was in the bathtub, then took her backpack. He said it was some sort of love triangle. A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence battery.

4:56 p.m. — A caller from Ocean Avenue and West Empire Street reported ongoing issues with a man drinking and driving. The previous night he had to crawl out of his vehicle, and now was sitting in the vehicle with a line of empty Foster beers next to him. The man was cited on suspicion of having an open container.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of East Main Street reported two juveniles running across the roof. No one was located.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Bank streets reported a woman “flew” herself on the hood of a moving vehicle. No medical attention was needed.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported a woman was assaulting people. She then was going from house to house, knocking on doors and asking for alcohol, while carrying a case of alcohol. She was taken to the hospital and then arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, assault and battery, battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

7:47 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man stole a Mike’s Hard Lemonade. He was arrested on suspicion of petty theft, violating probation, and having an open container.

10:08 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way made an online theft report.

10:09 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of June Drive made an online vandalism report.

11:46 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported vandalism to a TV.

Monday

1:16 a.m. — A man from the 100 block of Park Avenue reported his wife was in labor and heading to the hospital, and he had locked his keys in his vehicle. He was given a tow company’s phone number.

2:01 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a collision with a driver, who was possibly being drunk and trying to leave the scene. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

2:15 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a person broke a window to a room and was going through items inside. A report was taken.

7:18 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Church Street reported a dog bit a girl.

7:30 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two men in a physical fight. They were gone when an officer arrived.

9:57 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 500 block of Mill Street reported vandalism.

10:05 a.m. — A woman reported identity theft. She said her husband stole her Social Security number and gave it to his mistress.

11:54 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported two Middle Eastern men outside asking people where a marijuana farm is. They were from Argentina and no crime was found to have occurred.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Mill Street reported a man trying to light garbage on fire on the walkway. He then was walking down the street with paper in his hand that was still smoking a little. He was last reported at Mill and Rhode Island streets with a burning pile of paper on the ground.

3 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a woman and man hitting each other. A man was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, shoplifting, possessing stolen property and resisting arrest.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported wood chips on fire.

10:39 p.m. — A caller from Memorial Park reported hearing a banging noise and then seeing people run away. They appear to have been in the pool but were gone when an officer arrived.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

2:36 a.m. — A caller from Gunstock Road reported a 13-year-old girl stole a rental vehicle and left with another 13 year old. She then returned.

9:12 a.m. — A woman reported a man tried to choke her. He was arrested on suspicion of spousal abuse.

9:24 a.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported approximately 100 cars and people out playing music all night and beating drums until 5:15 a.m.

4:59 p.m. — A caller from Ironwood Court reported a man pulled into the garage of a new house and was possibly stealing tools. A warning was issued.

— Liz Kellar