Nevada County police blotter: Aggressive squirrel reported to have ‘distemperment’

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

4:45 a.m. — A caller from Quail Creek Road reported a 15-year-old boy stole a vehicle, phone and wallet and ran away. A safe had been emptied and medication was taken. The juveniles was in possession of a knife and an AirSoft gun with metal bullets.

8:43 a.m. — A caller from Jitney Lane reported a scam from the NYPD.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Sunrock Road reported identity theft by a scammer who then obtained a loan in the victim’s name.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from Wet Hill Road reported a locked mailbox was vandalized and mail was stolen.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Indian Flat Road reported an owl stuck in a fence. It was freed but appeared to be injured.

3:32 p.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue reported an aggressive squirrel lunging at people and running around in circles. The squirrel was then standing on the hot tub, staring at the caller through a window and believed it had “distemperment.”

3:37 p.m. — A woman from Rough and Ready Highway and East Drive reported her driver’s license had been stolen out of the mail, and a bank account was opened and a fraudulent check written in the victim’s name.

4:28 p.m. — A caller from Gas Canyon Road reported vandalism to a gate.

5:38 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road reported an employee was assaulted and went to the emergency room.

5:52 p.m. — Multiple callers from Piper Lane reported hearing 50 gunshots.

10:54 p.m. — A caller from Rollins Lake reported a boat full of people “raving” with loud music and lights.

Saturday

1:43 a.m. — A caller from Deercrest Trail reported a physical fight involving a woman and a teen, reportedly over cell phone use at 2 a.m. The situation was mediated.

3:25 a.m. — A woman from Cruzon Grade and Bear Trap Springs roads reported a man took the battery out of her vehicle, stole her money and stranded her. No one could be located.

10:38 a.m. — A caller from Norlene Way reported a dog killed a fawn. The owner was issued a written warning.

2:15 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Gibboney lane reported the theft of a wallet from a vehicle.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a large Frisbee party with about 100 cars and no masks or social distancing.

6:32 p.m. — A caller from Kingston Lane reported someone doing “burnouts” in the parking lot.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

12:47 p.m. — A caller from West Broad and Spring streets reported a woman screaming at herself, who could not be located.

7:32 p.m. — A caller from Clay Street reported a truck chasing a car at 60 mph. They could not be located.

11:53 p.m. — A caller from Pioneer Park reported a vehicle swerving all over the road. A person was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and criminal conspiracy.

Saturday

3:11 p.m. — A caller from Long Street reported a skunk in the road, spinning and foaming at the mouth. The suspect skunk was located and was definitely not well.

4:55 p.m. — A caller from Jordan Street reported finding multiple rattlesnakes in the yard.

— Liz Kellar