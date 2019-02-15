Nevada County Police Blotter: Aggressive driver blows kisses, throws dollars

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:36 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Street reported their neighbor had been banging on the floor with a hammer for the previous two hours.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from Empire Street reported hearing someone walking through the area shouting, "They don't know what I'm capable of." The caller was concerned because they also heard gunshots down the hill.

4:21 p.m. — A caller from State Street reported that they just ran over a tree in the road. The tree was lying across all lanes.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way located a handgun in the lobby bathroom. It looked like it was fixed to the wall between the wall and pipe.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Thursday

3:59 a.m. — A caller from Meyer Way reported hearing a tree fall but not knowing exactly where or if anyone was affected by it.

7:48 a.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported boulders and water and stones in the road.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake reported a fox in their yard that kept walking in a circle. They believed the fox may have been hit by a car.

10:36 a.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road has reported having located an injured cat.

5:33 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported traffic lights are not functioning at the location.

7:13 p.m. — A caller from Brewer Road reported a dying deer under their deck.

9:07 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a tree on the road.

9:51 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Wheeler Cross Road reported a tree in the road, partially smashed.

10:02 p.m. — A caller from Woodglenn Lane reported a missing blackish white pit bull named Kaya.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:56 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported to be followed home by an aggressive driver who was blowing kisses and throwing dollar bills in their direction.

11:37 p.m. — A caller from Zion street was called back by the Nevada City Police Department and the caller was angry that they get calls every 10 minutes from 911 calling him back. The caller was told that the police department is required to check all 911 hangup calls.

— Sam Corey