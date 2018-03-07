Nevada County Police Blotter: A caller just called to say I love you

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

8:03 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Hughes Road and East Main Street reported a wrong-way driver heading up Hughes toward Ridge Road. A second caller reported the same, saying they were almost run off the road.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Plaza Drive reported a man passed out in a planter. The caller said the man had a shirt pulled up to his neck, exposing his belly. The caller said the man was snoring, and that every so often his body would shake.

12:17 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Freeman Lane and West McKnight Way reported a man passed out in a wooded area.

12:53 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Gates Place and Nevada City Highway reported a man at a bus stop yelling at people, ranting, raving and calling people cowards. The caller said the man was possibly on drugs and jumping on the ground.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Race Street reported theft from a vehicle parked in front of her residence.

3:27 p.m. — A caller left the line open with children in the background. A second call had screaming heard and a juvenile mumbled into the phone saying thank you and hung up. A third call had a juvenile saying someone needed to be arrested, then a loud banging noise was heard and hung up.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue reported a man throwing up near bathrooms.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a shoplifting suspect in a loss prevention office. An arrest was made on charges of shoplifting, criminal conspiracy, receiving known stolen property and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

6:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Main Street wasn't making sense. When asked what the emergency was she said she just wanted to call and say she loved them and was enjoying retirement. The caller was advised of 911 usage and she said happy new year and goodbye.

6:43 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported a shoplifting suspect back in the area. The caller said the suspect stuffed a bottle of whiskey down his pants on Sunday. Officers were unable to locate the man.

10:10 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a woman complaining about three men in a parking lot "cat calling." They moved along.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Tuesday

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Flume Street reported campers who were supposed to be gone by 7 p.m. the previous night were still there.

9:59 a.m. — A caller near the corner of Oak Tree Road and Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported someone yelling profanities standing on a corner.

1:25 p.m. — A caller reported calling from a friend's house saying someone hired his wife to trim drugs and were then holding her against her will. He said his wife had been gone for about a week. He said he saw her two days ago and she replied to text messages.

2:24 p.m. — A caller from Niels Meade Drive reported someone cutting wood on the caller's property. The caller said people were down at the creek and didn't know how many people there were. The people were gone when officers arrived.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from Patricia Way reported getting her kids off the bus when a juvenile on the bus yelled at and then threatened to shoot the caller.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Misty Meadow Lane reported a neighbor vandalized the caller's fence and painted the caller's dog.

9:53 p.m. — A caller reported he had eyes on the suspects who knew where his wife was. His wife was supposedly trimming marijuana for the suspects and was being held against her will at an unknown location. The wife called in and spoke to deputies. She was fine.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

3:51 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Church Street reported his vehicle was hit with a rock and broke the windshield.

— Ross Maak