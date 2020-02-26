Nevada County police blotter: 911-calling child about to get ‘butt whopping’

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

9:47 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Eskaton Circle reported a scam call. A man was advised he had not, in fact, won $4 million and this was a scam to get his information.

11:39 a.m. — A person was cited on suspicion of having an open container at Tinloy and Bank streets.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Joerschke Drive reported finding stolen shirts that had been dumped behind a business. The items were returned to the store.

3:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported shoplifting.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Brunswick Road reported a fire.

3:44 p.m. — A man reported another person was trying to poison him by putting black pepper in his tobacco. He was advised it was bot a criminal issue and he could file for a restraining order.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of McCourtney Road reported a woman in a dumpster throwing trash around.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and West Empire Street reported a man in a vehicle took a bat and almost hit the caller’s car.

5:06 p.m. — A caller from West Main and South Church streets reported a person drove through two stop signs. The truck could not be located.

6:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Colfax Avenue reported a man in a truck hit a parked vehicle and left.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

7:23 a.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road and Normandy Lane reported a burglary to property.

7:24 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Ansel Way reported the theft of equipment from a job site.

11:26 a.m. — A caller from Roadrunner Drive reported calls from someone identifying themselves as an FBI agent.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from Fair Oaks Drive reported a dog-versus-dog attack. A citation was issued.

1:07 p.m. — A man from Bonanza Way reported items were stolen.

1:10 p.m. — A caller reported possible elder abuse.

4:06 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road and Sesame Street reported mail theft.

4:08 p.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road reported a stolen wallet.

6:56 p.m. — A caller from Lost Lake Road hung up several times. On callback, a man stated he had a 6-year-old that was “about to get a butt whopping.” The girl was spoken to and advised not to call 911 unless she had an emergency.

8:56 p.m. — A caller from the jail reported finding controlled substances.

Nevada City Police Department

Tuesday

8:04 a.m. — A caller from Coyote and Court streets reported occupants of a vehicle were dumping trash.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man stole packages and left.

5:37 p.m. — A caller from Coyote and East Broad streets reported a person playing drums in the manzanita brush on private property.

— Liz Kellar