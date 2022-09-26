Nevada County Police Blotter

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

11:40 a.m. – A reporting party visited the Grass Valley Police Department to report the theft of $27,000 from a storage unit.

7:23 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported campers outside, stealing power from the building.

8:59 p.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported an alarm going off in a building, and a male subject came out holding a bag and a sledgehammer.

9:04 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject flying a drone very close to vehicles in a parking lot. The caller didn’t know where the subject was located, but had seen the drone and vehicles slamming on their brakes.

Nevada City Police Department

10:28 a.m. – Three separate callers from Broad Street reported a male subject yelling in the park. The subject was cooperative, said he had been drinking, and was on his way to the bus stop.

6:03 p.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported a van they believed was suspicious because it didn’t have any license plates and looked “old and beat up.”

Nevada County Sheriff Office

4:39 p.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported a subject in a full Darth Vader costume walking on the side of the road with a sword.

6:58 p.m. – A caller from Cherry Creek Road reported a dead deer on the property. The caller was advised of dead animal removal number but the caller said the deer appeared to have been shot through the neck and found the circumstances suspicious.

9:28 p.m. – A caller from Gracie Road reported a male with a shopping cart off the side of the road attempting to flag down motorists with something that is lit on fire.

Saturday

Grass Valley Police Department

4:49 a.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported people were up late at night talking and the caller thinks they are making drugs. The caller added that a few days ago they had a lot of water running and now a lot of weird things are happening.

1:20 p.m – A caller from Plaza Drive reported an irate customer. The subject threw food containers at the window. The subject was notified by an employee that they were not to return to the business.

1:58 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a man and woman in back of the business defecating in the open.

Nevada City Police Department

12:18 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a female who came into the building and stated she lived in the camp across the street and needs to go to the doctor to get meds. The caller wanted the subject removed from the property due to a memorial taking place in the building.

12:58 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a subject passed out in the drivers seat of a vehicle with a beer in hand. The subject had been there for over an hour.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

10:00 a.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a female subject looking over the fence from a business next door. Per the caller, the female was screaming and while on the line, the female defecated on the sidewalk.

6:05 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a subject in a pickup truck taking water from a fire hydrant.

6:44 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported requested assistance in regards to someone cutting her fence and trying to get them off her property. The caller then called back to cancel her request, and said she would take care of it herself.

Sunday

Grass Valley Police Department

12:21 P.M. – A caller from Race Street reported a male subject with two black eyes asked to have his water bottle filled the left. The caller found this suspicious.

2:11 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported their son told them he saw subjects do a drug deal. The caller was concerned because there are a lot of kids’ birthday parties in the park.

4:29 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported she tried to stop a shoplifter and the suspect pulled a knife on the caller. The suspect left on foot with the items.

Nevada City Police Department

8:33 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a reckless driver, possibly intoxicated. The vehicle had driven off the road twice and was going a slow rate of speed.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

6:55 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported a single gunshot or explosion.

3:19 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a bull in the roadway.

5:06 p.m. – A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported a male and a female subject that had hitch-hiked into the area were looking through mailboxes.

8:31 p.m. – A caller from Hilltop Road reported a neighbor kicking trash into their yard. The caller was really upset and did not have an actual emergency. The caller was advised in proper use of 911, which prompted them to start yelling.