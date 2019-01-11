Nevada County Police Blotter: $5,000 worth of letters stolen

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:56 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone who was arrested the previous evening was intoxicated again and back on the property. Officers were unable to locate the person.

9:10 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of East Main Street reported a burglary sometime overnight. Someone forced entry through a rear window.

10:41 a.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a person was back and appeared about to pass out. An arrest was made on charges of trespassing, public intoxication and open container.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a man sleeping under a picnic table with an axe. The person was moving along.

1:58 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of South Auburn Street and the Golden Center Freeway reported two teenage girls sitting on the concrete center divider between the lanes.

4 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported theft of a grocery cart full of items. The caller was able to recover the stolen goods.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported being locked inside a gas station while an employee moved their car. No crime was found to have been committed.

9:08 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported someone came to the caller's apartment and said he was there to meet friends from school. The caller said the person didn't look like they went to school. The caller said the person also knocked on a neighbor's door and left shortly after.

Friday

12:52 a.m. — A person was stopped on the 900 block of Sutton Way. An arrest was made on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of post release community supervision.

1:29 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive requested extra patrols after receiving a strange phone call from a man who asked the reporting party he could speak to "Sue." When he was told "Sue" didn't work there he then asked to speak with "the female that wears glasses." The caller then repeatedly asked if the reporting party was working by himself. The reporting party felt uneasy about the phone call and reported it after speaking with a manager.

NEvada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

7:58 a.m. — A caller from Sesame Street reported mail theft. The caller had video.

10:45 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported a photo circulating with a juvenile male in a gun shop surrounded by firearms and "shopping for school" with a heart emoji written on the photo. The caller didn't know who the juvenile was in the photo. A report was taken.

12:01 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported someone talking and making threats to the caller. An arrest was made on charges of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

12:46 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Access Road reported someone on his property and a person's vehicle parked on the easement. An arrest was made on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of violation of post release community supervision.

3:29 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported numerous homeless camps and people trespassing and refusing to leave without a police escort.

3:48 p.m. — A caller from Purdon Road reported someone on drugs in the area acting strangely and just showed up.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a woman talking to herself and at her front door. The caller said the woman had to go over her gate. The woman said she wanted food and water and was doing through the items on the side of her house. Then the woman was yelling at her. The woman ran when an officer showed up.

6:11 p.m. — A caller from Wymer Lane reported six or seven gunshots in the area. The caller was unsure where it was coming from.

6:15 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Lower Colfax Road and Powerline Road reported five shots heard in the area. Another caller from Sunshine Valley reported a single gunshot heard.

7:18 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported theft of bronze lettering on the walls marking the entrance to Alta Sierra. The caller said the total value is over $5,000.

10:31 p.m. — A caller near the corner of McCourtney Road and Sugar Loaf Road reported a suspicious woman hitchhiking. The caller was concerned because of an earlier report of a suspicious woman in the area. Officers were unable to locate the woman.

NEvada City Police Department

Thursday

3:11 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Broad Street reported finding a wallet.

4:09 a.m. — A caller fro Nimrod Street reported someone broke into his vehicle. An arrest was made on charges of second degree burglary, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, loitering, petty theft, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and receiving known stolen property.

Friday

3:33 a.m. — A person on Miners Trail was arrested on charges of putting pollutants near waters.

— Ross Maak