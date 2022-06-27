Nevada County police blotter: Subject wearing a red cape swinging axe

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

9:50 a.m. – Highway Patrol made contact with a moving truck that was too tall to fit under the overpass near the Mill Street/Highway 20 overpass.

3:32 p.m. – Contact was made with a group of teens at a children’s park. They were advised the property was a kiddie park. The teens were using the zip-line which can only hold the weight of a small child.

4:41 p.m – A caller from Springhill Drive reported a subject refusing to leave the facility and causing fights. The subject was upset that the facility wouldn’t release their package.

Saturday

8:11 a.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported the theft of a welder and other miscellaneous tools.

10:34 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported someone threw a rock at them. The caller believed they had suffered a concussion.

4:40 p.m. – A caller from Taylorville Road reported a customer that had been asked to leave was refusing, cussing at the caller, and flipping them off.

6:17 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported an underage customer trying to buy alcohol. The subject was denied, and started yelling at the caller.

Sunday

1:19 a.m. – A caller from Grey Owl Court reported a loud party. They then called back to say it had quieted down.

10:36 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject stealing batteries and putting them down his pants.

8:58 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a neighbor’s dog was on their front porch attempting t bite them. The dog would not let them leave the residence.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

9:48 a.m. – A caller from Broken Oak Court reported two pigs that had been on the property for two weeks. The caller had been in contact with the pigs’ owners but they had not picked them up.

11:26 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a vehicle with trash and beer bottles flying out of it.

2:59 p.m. A caller from Penn Valley Drive someone walking with an axe and swinging it around. The subject was reportedly wearing a red cape.

Saturday

9:20 a.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported a vehicle that appeared to have been dumped off the side of the road. This seemed suspicious to the caller as it was not there the day before.

12:42 p.m. – A caller from Kentucky Flat Road requested assistance in serving squatters with an eviction notice.

8:22 p.m. – A caller from Chalk Bluff Road reported hearing gunfire. The caller flew their drone over the area and spotted six to seven subjects partying and shooting off guns. The subjects then reportedly threw rocks at the drone.

Sunday

1:12 p.m. – A number of callers from Penn Valley Drive reported a puppy and a horse trailer parked in the parking lot. The callers said the dog seemed to be in distress.

5:57 p.m. – A caller from East Lime Kiln Road reported a vehicle blowing through a traffic light and almost causing an accident.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:24 a.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported theft of their license plates.

3:55 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported two subjects with blankets laid out on the sidewalk selling items. The caller said it seemed suspicious and sketchy.

Saturday

4:32 p.m. – A subject visited Nevada City Police Department requesting to speak to the sergeant about “grave concerns within the community.”

— Jennifer Nobles