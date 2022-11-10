Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

2:24 p.m.. – A caller from East Main Street reported someone threw something at her car the previous day, causing damage.

3:16 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported a squirrel caught in the net approximately 15 feet up from the ground at the baseball field.

Nevada City Police Department

8:28 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a tree down in the slow lane.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

7:11 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a loose brown horse in the roadway.

10:50 a.m. – A caller from Meadow Drive reported lines down in the roadway.