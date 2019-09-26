Nevada County police blotter:

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

8:18 a.m. — A caller reported a man drinking and smoking outside a business on Sutton Way. He was warned for open container and marijuana use in public.

11:27 a.m. — A caller on Joerschke Drive reported the theft of fire equipment from their truck the previous night.

11:43 a.m. — A bat was removed from a home on Kings Court.

1:37 p.m. — A caller at business reported that a suspect who has previously stolen a generator was back and trying to return the item. The stolen property was later recovered.

4:11 p.m. — A caller on Chapel Street, between Depot and Bennett streets, reported that an elderly man who had been working on a roof all day had pulled into her driveway before laying down next to her garage. The man didn’t want medical attention, just a pillow. A separate caller reported the same man hit his vehicle and left the scene.

5:26 p.m. — A caller reported an elderly person between Walsh Street and Church streets at a stop sign, forcing cars to go around them. The suspect was contacted and said they were waiting for a friend. A vehicle was moved.

8:08 p.m. — A caller reported her cat was stuck up a tree. She was advised to wait for it to come down or call a tree service.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

6:23 a.m. — A caller on Goldenchain Court stated that his neighbor is harassing him by maliciously putting his dogs out each morning at 5 a.m. He was advised to file a report.

7:25 a.m. — A woman reported her husband was naked outside having a manic episode and yelling at other tenants.

11:20 a.m. — A man on Goldenchain Court was given a citation after allegedly exposing himself to children and staff in the area. The caller reported that the man was armed.

12:52 p.m. — A caller on Sharmiden Way reported a “tweaker” was refusing to leave a trailer behind the caller’s house.

1:10 p.m. — A white truck pulling heavy equipment on Valley Drive and La Sierra Drive was seen pulling down lines. It was not known if they were power or phone lines. Cal Fire was notified.

1:14 p.m. — A caller at Bitney Springs Road reported seeing a man cleaning out five buckets of what he claimed was sulfur. The suspect was gone upon arrival.

3:18 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, between Mountain Rose Road and Secession Lane, reported feeling suicidal because of the power outage. She stated her food had spoiled, she had no gas, no water and blamed PG&E.

5:38 p.m. — A caller reported finding an unsigned letter found in a homeless camp between Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway threatening a fire in retaliation for the camp cleanup. Extra patrol was requested.

7:25 p.m. — A suspect was arrested on Highway 49 between High Street and Cemetery Alley after allegedly hitting several people. The suspect accused the 911 caller of theft and being the son of John Gotti.

8:37 p.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road said they received an angry email about power outages. The suspect threatened to spit on any worker they saw and hoped they were all shot.

9:15 p.m. — A suspect was arrested on a felony warrant after trespassing onto a property on New Rome Road, staggering around and mumbling to the 911 caller.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

1:24 a.m. — A caller on Zion Street inquired if PG&E would be turning off her power and asked for assistance in setting up her oxygen tank. She was transferred to Cal Fire.

1:05 p.m. — A disturbance was reported in the lobby of the Nevada City Police Department. Police were unable to locate the disturbance.

— John Orona