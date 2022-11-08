Nevada County Police Blotter
Grass Valley Police Department
11:09 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way requested assistance regarding an employee that was just terminated sending threatening emails.
2:32 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a stainless Yeti jug.
5:42 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported hearing six or more gunshots in the hallway.
9:12 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported the traffic light was not cycling.
Nevada City Police Department
10:33 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a guest yelling and throwing things around.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
10:31 a.m. – A caller from Hoot Owl Road requested help regarding a subject breaking into a house that is for sale.
10:35 a.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road requested a welfare check on some geese, ducks, pigs, and a thin dog.
1:48 p.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Road requested pick-up of a contained emu. Per the caller, the emu was in their fenced yard.
Nevada County Police Blotter
11:09 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way requested assistance regarding an employee that was just terminated sending threatening emails.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments