Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

11:09 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way requested assistance regarding an employee that was just terminated sending threatening emails.

2:32 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported the theft of a stainless Yeti jug.

5:42 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported hearing six or more gunshots in the hallway.

9:12 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported the traffic light was not cycling.

Nevada City Police Department

10:33 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a guest yelling and throwing things around.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

10:31 a.m. – A caller from Hoot Owl Road requested help regarding a subject breaking into a house that is for sale.

10:35 a.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road requested a welfare check on some geese, ducks, pigs, and a thin dog.

1:48 p.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Road requested pick-up of a contained emu. Per the caller, the emu was in their fenced yard.