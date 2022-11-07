Nevada County Police Blotter

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

7:53 a.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported a male subject throwing trash around and causing a disturbance. The subject was sitting in the back of a vehicle that did not belong to him. The caller threatened to go handle it if law enforcement didn’t show up within 10 minutes, but was advised to stay separated.

4:11 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a dog locked in a hot vehicle crying and foaming at the mouth.

8:29 p.m. – A caller from Springhill Drive reported a subject with a heavy bag who appeared to have a crowbar in his hand and looked like he was dragging something across the driveway and looking into shops.

8:33 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported a group of juveniles taking apart the slides and other equipment at Little Condon Park.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

7:13 p.m. – A caller from Salcido Lane reported a neighbor shooting firearms at his residence. The caller had heard a total of 12 rounds. Per the caller, the neighbor was having a party and it is an ongoing issue with them shooting off guns.

7:30 p.m. – A caller from Hirschdale Road reported a bright asteroid type light that turned bright green and had a flash of light when it hit the ground.

Saturday

Grass Valley Police Department

12:21 a.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported transients sleeping all over the building and trying to get in. The caller requested they be moved along.

3:43 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported someone came over walked in and grabbed a cup of soup then left.

10:47 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a subject who likely got into the business before they closed. The caller was seeing a male on camera in back of the business, and told dispatch it appeared as though the subject was “tweaking out.”

Nevada City Police Department

7:58 p.m. – A caller from Hollow Way reported a subject with a man bun looking on vehicles’ windows.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:49 p.m. – A caller from Traighli Lane reported the theft of 280 pounds of marijuana from a legal farm.

4:38 p.m. – A caller from Chaparral Circle reported a buck with something wrapped around its neck and items stuck in his antlers, and a branch stuck to that.

8:12 p.m. – A caller reported her house had been broken into in San Carlos. The caller was provided phone number for San Carlos Police Department.

Sunday

Grass Valley Police Department

7:06 a.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a male subject sleeping on the sidewalk with a hatchet next to him.

12:12 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a female approaching cars in the roadway and also pushed a shopping cart into traffic.

3:55 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported they found a note on their car that was very strange.

5:38 p.m. – A caller from East Berryhill Drive reported their neighbor was wanting a firearm and drugs so they could put an animal down after it injured the subject’s cat.

Nevada City Police Department

2:50 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported her license plates were stolen off of her vehicle.

6:07 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported an oil drum was vandalized and approximately five to ten gallons of cooking oil was running on the ground towards the drains. The suspect was seen on camera loitering near the dumpsters, and once the oil started leaking down the street the suspect threw a lit cigarette over the fence toward the highway.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

9:15 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Lime Kiln reported a tree down on two cars with injuries.

1:33 p.m. – A caller from Low Court reported a subject trespassing on their property and threatened to put the caller “six feet under.”