Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

12:27 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male subject smoking a substance in the parking lot. The caller thought it was crack.

4:23 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street requested assistance after a subject left without paying for their food.

10:38 p.m. – A caller from Golden Gate Terrace reported a sports car speeding up and down the roadway.

Nevada City Police Department

12:59 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a stolen wallet. The caller believed the wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle parked for five minutes.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:00 a.m. – A caller from Pinewoods Road reported they had just arrived home and somebody had locked themselves into his residence with their own dog. The caller was advised to walk away from the house.

8:20 a.m. – A caller from Hirschdale Road reported lots of ice in the area. The caller was attempting to stop people from going down the hill.

4:23 p.m. – A caller from Rodeo Flat Road stated that every day he comes home and there are beer cans left by his mailbox.

9:35 p.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Cisco Road reported being stalled out in the snow in the middle of the highway.

11:08 p.m. – A caller from Brooks Road reported their roommate cut off their power and the caller wanted to go and smash up the roommate’s vehicle. The caller was advised not to damage the vehicle. A later call said the power was back on but now they wanted to speak with someone regarding tool theft.

11:31 p.m. – A caller from Chatsworth Lane reported hearing what sounded like a loud explosion. The caller then advised they may have been wrong about the explosion, and it could have been an outdoor patio set falling over.