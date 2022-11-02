Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

1:09 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a subject moaning and cussing outside the business. It was unknown if the subject was hurt.

2:26 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported two females wearing all black and throwing bottles against the building.

2:53 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported finding a bloody shirt on his brother’s bed. Per the caller, the shirt was found about an hour prior and no one was inside the address. Additionally the caller said everything within the residence was covered in blood.

10:32 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Circle reported a man lying in the middle of the road, stating he was too drunk to get out of the road. The caller remained on scene with headlights on so the subject wouldn’t get hit by a vehicle.

Nevada City Police Department

6:13 p.m. – A caller from Willow Valley Road reported someone broke into their property and left garbage inside the house.

7:41 p.m. – A caller from Bridge Way reported that someone from the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was trying to use her credit card to post bail and nobody was given permission to do so. The jail said they would review phone calls from the suspect.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

11:10 a.m. – A caller from Meadowlark Lane reported a grey pig walking around near their fence. Per the caller, it looked like the pig had just had babies.

3:42 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported he left his chainsaw near the side of the road and then it was gone. The caller said someone might have picked it up.

9:23 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported a vehicle sparking and dragging something.