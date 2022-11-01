Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

9:48 a.m. – A very agitated male yelled at dispatch about transients defecating on the sidewalk and trying to fight the caller behind the business.

11:56 a.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way requested assistance in regards to his constitutional rights to have a petition at the location. The caller had been asked by the business to move along already, and the caller had been in the area for the last three days.

1:07 p.m. – A caller from West Olympia Drive reported suspicious activity at a boarded up cabin. Per the caller, subjects are still staying on the property.

4:14 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male was yelling at a female and then hit the female’s car with a skateboard.

7:38 p.m. – A caller from Arcadia Drive reported a large group of kids trick-or-treating. The caller reported there were too many people and it looked unsafe.

9:24 p.m. – A caller from Conaway Avenue reported trick-or-treaters stealing and breaking pumpkins off his porch. While on the line, the caller was speaking with a neighbor who said his child’s candy and antique basket were also taken.

Nevada City Police Department

10:59 a.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported a male in a flannel, jeans, and a ski mask was yelling.

8:52 p.m. – A caller from West Broad Street reported a male subject dressed like Michael Myers with his chainsaw going, walking up to subjects aggressively. A chainsaw was heard in the background.

8:56 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street requested assistance from fire administration as they wanted to “spin fire.”

10:28 p.m. – A caller from Washington Street reported raw sewage coming out of the gutter and going into a storm drain.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

7:57 a.m. – A caller from Pammy Way requested assistance regarding vandalism that took place the night before. Per the caller, they have already cleaned up most of the small boulders left in the driveway along with multiple pumpkins.

8:00 a.m. – A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported someone took gas via drilling through the gas tank and dumped 36 gallons of gasoline, causing damage to the asphalt driveway.

10:25 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported two large black cows at large and currently standing on the side of the roadway near the pasture with the white fence.

1:55 p.m. – A caller from Saint Ledger Forest reported a vehicle with all its doors open parked in front of the address where there was a party last night.