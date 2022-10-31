Nevada County Police Blotter

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

2:05 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a petitioner refusing to leave and physically touched an employee.

2:15 p.m. – A caller from Pine Street reported a pick-up parked for the last month, blocking PG&E access to cut down a tree.

Nevada City Police Department

10:41 a.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a male transient screaming at cars. A second caller reported the subject threw something at him. A third caller said the subject was now in the middle of the road trying to fight people. A fourth caller also reported the subject was trying to fight people.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:27 a.m. – A caller from Dog Valley Road reported dozens of drones flowing around him. He stated this was an ongoing issue.

12:56 a.m. – A caller from Chalk Bluff Road reported seeing a suspicious truck on their cameras approximately an hour ago and now all their cameras have gone dead. The caller was concerned someone was on the property.

12:55 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported she was Door Dashing and was attacked by the dog. The owners were now threatening the caller and she is unable to drive due to injury.

9:37 p.m. – A caller from Auburn Road reported a vehicle flipped over. The driver was out, up and walking, and needed medical. The vehicle was blocking the northbound lane.

Saturday

Grass Valley Police Department

10:45 p.m. – A caller from Washington Street reported a former friend keeps driving by and screaming obscenities. The caller was concerned the subject would do something to the caller’s vehicle.

Nevada City Police Department

12:33 p.m. – A caller from South Pine Street reported her vehicle was gone and she didn’t think it was towed.

5:27 p.m. – A caller from Nursery Street reported his dog attacked a skunk and the skunk was very injured on the side of the residence.

Nevada County Sheriff Department

1:57 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported two trespassers under his house making the house shake.

3:59 p.m. – A caller from James Lane reported a truck that was near his property. A female got out and went into the caller’s backyard. The caller said the truck had left and he saw what looked like an arrow in the backpack of the female party. The caller was concerned the subject was trying to poach in his yard.

4:58 p.m. – A caller from the train tunnels near China Hollow reported seeing four subjects painting inside the tunnels.

6:38 p.m. – A caller from Carey Drive reported a cat stuck in the wall.

11:58 p.m. – A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported a large party going on in the area, with tons of vehicles parked blocking the roadway and people urinating in the caller’s yard. The caller said it had been going on for hours. An additional caller reported the same.

Sunday

Grass Valley Police Department

1:38 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject getting signatures from subjects in front of the business. The caller said she asked him to move away from products so he isn’t blocking them but the subject refused to leave.

9:05 p.m. – A caller from Depot Street reported seeing fireworks going off outside.

Nevada City Police Department

3:56p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a subject on a very loud motorcycle parked outside of the business.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

9:14 a.m. – A caller from Garden Bar Road reported a deer laying on the side of the road after being attacked by two dogs.

2:12 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a male with flannel and jeans pulling his pants down to flash cars.

9:12 p.m. – A caller from American Ranch Court reported his peach-colored steer was loose.