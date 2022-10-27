Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

11:44 a.m. – A caller from Pelton Way reported a subject came to his door saying she just had surgery and asked him to call her a cab.

11:59 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male subject screaming at children trick-or-treating on the street. Contact was made with the subject who clarified that he was just singing.

1:57 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported finding a flattened six foot pipe in the bushes near the bus stop. The caller thinks someone created it to use as a weapon.

4:47 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a subject entered the business and asked to use the phone. When denied, the subject pushed the cash register off the counter, breaking it.

Nevada City Police Department

2:40 a.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a bear was standing at their front door, which is glass. The caller was advised there wasn’t much the police department could do unless the bear was inside the home.

10:29 a.m. – A caller from Woods Court reported their credit card was used to buy an iPhone.

1:13 p.m. – A caller from South Pine Street reported a subject screaming in front of tourists, and the caller wanted it stopped.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

8:12 a.m. – A caller from Boulder Street wanted to know if he had a warrant. He was advised he does not. The caller also wanted a drive by in case his caregiver tried something again.

2:10 p.m. – A caller from Nubian Way requested assistance regarding the legality of a new neighbor that may be moving in with five pit bulls.