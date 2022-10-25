Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

6:39 p.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported a group having a get together in the parking lot directly behind the caller’s home. There were approximately four people drinking, playing music loudly, and urinating on the caller’s fence.

11:19 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient doing laundry in the laundry room that is only for tenants.

11:34 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have been driven over the curb and was left.

Nevada City Police Department

6:02 p.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported someone just broke into their neighbors’ house, and the caller thought the person gained access through the rear door.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

4:29 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported he was using the WiFi in the parking lot and saw three males come out of the location with bags full of items. The subjects were all dressed in black and had masks on.

12:19 p.m – A reporting party was at the Rood Building requesting pickup of an unknown substance for DNA testing. The caller said he was waiting by the “roundy round,” then said he just needed to vent to law enforcement about his problems on his property. He stated he had a baby wipe with a stain on it and thought it was suspicious. The caller was advised that law enforcement couldn’t take the baby wipe without it being related to a crime.

9:02 p.m. – A caller from Capitol Drive reported hearing close to one hundred rounds being fired in the area within 10 minutes.

7:11 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a subject refusing to leave the business and was threatening to “put hands on” her.