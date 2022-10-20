Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

11:26 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a transient camping in the parking lot. He was also taking trash out of the can and putting it in the night drop box, and also stole the trash can lid.

8:20 p.m.. – A caller from Sutton Way reported an aggressive driver. The caller advised that the driver of the vehicle was trying to back up into the caller. The caller said the other driver was “not cool” and “up to no good.”

Nevada City Police Department

9:53 a.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a wedge hammered into a door opening, though it did not appear entry was made.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

10:57 a.m. – A caller from Miners Way reported a missing black and white donkey.

12:26 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported subjects who had been parked outside the gates of the park camping and he’s had two subjects come on to his property stating they were looking for property. The caller requested extra patrols around the park during the night for campers and possible drug use.

1:00 p.m. – A caller from Newtown Road reported evicted tenants left dogs inside the house for several weeks without food.

6:36 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported the theft of 10-15 Disney celluloids.

7:48 p.m. – A caller from Soda Springs reported a Jeep driving with their bright headlights on trying to blind passing motorists.