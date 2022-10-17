Nevada County Police Blotter

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

5:47 p.m. – A caller from Bank Street reported a group of rowdy skateboarders.

7:40 p.m.- A caller from Richardson Street reported that someone was throwing rocks at them. Per the caller, rocks were falling from the sky; they weren’t sure who was throwing them but it had happened multiple times and was continuous.

Nevada City Police Department

4:41 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported ongoing issues with a trespasser. The subject was on the property setting up camp and the caller would like him moved along. The caller had already contacted law enforcement earlier in the day, but the subject was back.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

5:40 p.m. – A caller from Michael Way reported a male was yelling at her husband at the golf course and then went to the callers house on the course and threw a golf ball into the living room.

6:23 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported they purchased a home, escrow has been closed for a week, and the caller went to move in and the previous home owners were still there and wouldn’t leave.

8:06 p.m – A caller from Live Oak Lane reported his coworkers wife was in the driveway and refusing to leave. Per the caller, the wife thought her husband was there but the caller stated he was not.

9:12 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject with a gun threatening people. An additional caller reported the same, though at a separate location. The caller said that the subject had robbed everyone and was unhappy with law enforcement response in the past.

10:44 p.m. – A caller from Running M Drive reported hearing gunshots, about 50-60 rounds in the last 30 minutes.

11:47 p.m. – A caller from Running M Drive reported a loud party, and also said there was a disco strobe ball shining into his window.

Saturday

Grass Valley Police Department

4:20 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported she’s being overcharged for gas because her gas gauge never changed.

5:13 p.m. – A caller from Carpenter Street reported a motorcycle up and down the street and it’s a nuisance. The caller did not believe that the motorcycle was street legal.

Nevada City Police Department

12:52 a.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a very intoxicated male who “attacked” two people and was bleeding from the nose. The caller advised that the male had been in a physical altercation with the security guard.

11:02 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 placed a courtesy call to let law enforcement know they would be holding a service and would be shooting black powder shotguns with blanks in a 21 gun salute.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

9:42 a.m. – A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported an aggressive black and white herding dog who charges the caller when they are riding by on their bike.

3:13 p.m. – A caller from Milton Lake reported that he was fishing and came across some subjects that were acting odd. The subjects wouldn’t speak English and the caller could see a large marijuana grow in the area. The caller believed there was possible cartel there.

Sunday

Grass Valley Police Department

10:07 a.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported transients moving in behind the building, with some sleeping in the elevators, and accosting her when she got out of her car. The caller stated she was uncomfortable and wants to carry pepper spray.

Nevada City Police Department

1:41 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported he was unable to locate his vehicle. The caller seemed intoxicated.

8:52 p.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a subject with a headlamp out leaf blowing. The caller found it a suspicious time of day.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

11:35 a.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported he was on the logging road and was tired of being bullied. He had permissions to be on the property and was upset about the dirt bike rider in the area and challenging him. The caller indicated to CHP that if he caught the dirt bike rider it wouldn’t be good.

2:02 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported a semi truck with brakes smoking that wouldn’t pull over.

— Jennifer Nobles