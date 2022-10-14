Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

8:07 a.m – A caller from Minnie Street reported a bear loose and headed toward the skate park. It was not acting aggressive toward anyone.

12:29 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported the bear was seen again walking toward the dog park. On a later call, the caller stated the bear was on Rhode Island Street and did not appear to be injured. As of 1:49, the bear had stopped and laid down in the creek and appeared to be napping.

9:17 pm. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported two young people hiding in the bushes. The caller couldn’t provide a description, but could see feet sticking out of the bushes.

11:21 p.m. – A caller from Lucas Lane reported a neighbor screaming. No words, just screaming bloody murder. The caller said this was the second night in a row this happened.

Nevada City Police Department

7:41 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a cable between two addresses smoking and sparking.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

9:18 a.m. – A caller from Biladeau Lane reported friendly yellow lab and a border collie have been hanging around the caller’s property for the past two or three days. The caller tried the numbers on the dogs’ tags but has been unable to contact the owner.

4:27 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Ridge Court reported a subject loitering in their neighborhood and then threw an adult toy in their pond. The caller fished it out because it was just left floating.