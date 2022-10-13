Nevada County Police Blotter
Grass Valley Police Department
12:11 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way showed up for work as security to find the location destroyed with glass and blood.
3:26 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a vehicle driven by a female who appeared to be intoxicated was driven over their curb. The female was then trying to back out.
Nevada City Police Department
12:26 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject under the influence was threatening dogs and using finger guns to shoot at people.
4:45 p.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported an owl walking around near a garbage area. The caller stated the owl appeared to have an injury to its eye.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:47 p.m. – A caller from Meadow View Drive reported a male subject lunging at cars when they turn on to Meadow View.
4:20 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported an ongoing issue with a subject trespassing and harassing the caller. The caller stated that there was an ongoing issue turning their tractor around on the caller’s property.
10:48 p.m – A caller from Tammy Way reported a large tree fell into the roadway.
