Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

12:11 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way showed up for work as security to find the location destroyed with glass and blood.

3:26 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a vehicle driven by a female who appeared to be intoxicated was driven over their curb. The female was then trying to back out.

Nevada City Police Department

12:26 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject under the influence was threatening dogs and using finger guns to shoot at people.

4:45 p.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported an owl walking around near a garbage area. The caller stated the owl appeared to have an injury to its eye.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:47 p.m. – A caller from Meadow View Drive reported a male subject lunging at cars when they turn on to Meadow View.

4:20 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported an ongoing issue with a subject trespassing and harassing the caller. The caller stated that there was an ongoing issue turning their tractor around on the caller’s property.

10:48 p.m – A caller from Tammy Way reported a large tree fell into the roadway.