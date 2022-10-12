Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

7:02 p.m. – A caller from a business on Nevada City Highway reported the theft of briquettes and briquette fluid. Now the subject was barbecuing in the parking lot next door.

10:01 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported her neighbors were smoking marijuana from their own dwelling and it was filling the caller’s. The caller was concerned for her child, and admitted to knocking on the neighbor’s door.

Nevada City Police Department

3:18 p.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported two subjects sitting on her porch smoking, then moved to the curb. The caller stated there is no smoking in the historical district. The subjects left, one of them flipping off the caller.

Nevada County Sheriff Department

12:37 p.m. – A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a neighbor moved and left behind eight feral cats that are coming on the callers property.

2:05 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a tenant living in a nearby home dumped 200 tires on the property.

3:38 p.m. – A caller from Newtown Road reported she was being followed on the NID ditch for a mile by very aggressive goats. The caller then called back at 3:49 to report the goats were still following her.

10:37 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported she just heard a vehicle driving by while subjects were shooting out of the vehicle.