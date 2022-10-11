Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

10:42 a.m. – A caller from Tinloy Street reported they had information about the Stockton serial killer. The caller believed they saw him at the transfer station on Friday.

12:30 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a scammer asking for money, impersonating her pastor.

Nevada City Police Department

12:59 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a male subject yelling at passersby. The caller wanted the subject removed from the town.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

5:22 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported subjects that were renting a house were evicted two months ago and now there have been people on the property. There was evidence of squatters.

6:26 p.m. – A caller from Amber Street reported hearing several shots, possibly practice shooting, but the caller was concerned because there was an issue at a nearby residence earlier in the day.

11:42 p.m. – A caller from Hirschdale Road reported music blasting really loudly. The caller thought the occupants might be under the influence.