Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department
10:42 a.m. – A caller from Tinloy Street reported they had information about the Stockton serial killer. The caller believed they saw him at the transfer station on Friday.
12:30 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a scammer asking for money, impersonating her pastor.
Nevada City Police Department
12:59 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a male subject yelling at passersby. The caller wanted the subject removed from the town.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
5:22 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported subjects that were renting a house were evicted two months ago and now there have been people on the property. There was evidence of squatters.
6:26 p.m. – A caller from Amber Street reported hearing several shots, possibly practice shooting, but the caller was concerned because there was an issue at a nearby residence earlier in the day.
11:42 p.m. – A caller from Hirschdale Road reported music blasting really loudly. The caller thought the occupants might be under the influence.
