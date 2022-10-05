Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

11:46 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male subject walking alone carrying a machete. He was swinging around the machete, but not in a threatening manner.

11:55 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported someone drag racing.

Nevada City Police Department

7:23 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a motorcycle traveling the wrong way on the off-ramp.

8:32 p.m. – A caller from Long Street reported a skunk inside their house that had just sprayed in the downstairs area.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:30 a.m. – A caller from Norvin Way reported he had anxiety over his brother hot boxing the house. The caller said he was outside and can’t be around the smoke because his medication will mix with it.

11:50 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported possible road rage. A subject was attempting to hit the vehicle in front of him and was passing on double yellow lines then went off the roadway. An additional caller reported the vehicle near Shoshoni Trail, while another caller spotted it further along the highway.

1:48 p.m. – A caller from Woodchuck Court reported a deer with antlers stuck in a trampoline net.

5:00 p.m. – A caller from Lazy Acres Court reported the neighbors’ large tortoise was currently on the caller’s property. The caller requested that animal control pick up the tortoise.

6:37 p.m. – A caller from Newtown Road reported a tractor using the area above to access nearby property. The caller has a no trespass order. The caller called back for an ETA and advised he was in his vehicle, blocking the tractor from leaving the property.