Nevada County police blotter: 12-year-old flasher reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

10:33 a.m. — A caller from Sierra College reported a transient had been camping there and left behind drugs. A report was taken.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads reported a two-vehicle collision, with no injuries. The vehicles were blocking the southbound lane of Brunswick Road.

12:56 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a woman and her daughter in a physical fight.

2:02 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a burglary and vandalism to a vehicle.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a 12-year-old boy keeps pulling his pants down to flash girls, and was making inappropriate motions on the ground. The parents of the juveniles then got into a verbal argument. A report was taken.

3:40 p.m. — A man from the 300 block of Mill Street reported a woman stole his car keys.

4:07 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a vehicle collision involving two or three vehicles that was blocking the roadway.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from French Avenue reported two dogs were attacking a postal carrier, who sprayed them with “Mace.” The dogs had been chasing and charging people.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a very drunken woman left in a vehicle. She was driving recklessly and ran over a scooter, and then began honking the horn. She then was sitting in the vehicle in the parking lot, playing loud music and screaming, before running over the scooter again and then hitting a motorcycle. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vandalism causing damage.

6:38 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported seeing someone lighting a crack pipe with a torch.

11:16 p.m. — A caller from Dalton Street reported a drunken woman was destroying items and punched a man in the face. She was cited on suspicion of domestic battery.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

3:34 a.m. — A caller from Sunnyvale Lane reported a woman going crazy in a shed, slamming things around and yelling. She was taken to the hospital and cited on a misdemeanor warrant.

4 a.m. — A caller from Goldcone Drive reported hearing a loud boom and then seeing a vehicle on fire. A person was standing next to the vehicle and left. A car then was racing around the area.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Peaceful Meadow Lane reported three mailboxes had been broken into.

2:06 p.m. — A caller from Winding Creek Court reported vandalism to property and a dispute over a property line.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Union High School reported students had been cutting the locks off different gates on campus.

4:14 p.m. — A caller reported “gangs” were stealing dogs and that is the reason the animal shelters are empty.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

2:46 p.m. — A caller from Old Washington Road and Nevada Street reported a burglary to a house under renovation.

— Liz Kellar