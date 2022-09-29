Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

7:10 a.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported being scammed for $360.

11:35 a.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive reported items in their dwelling are coming up missing and things they haven’t purchased are showing up in their home.

11:36 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a group of people smoking marijuana outside the front door of the business and harassing people as they exited.

Nevada City Police Department

5:26 a.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported a male lying in the middle of the street who confronted the caller. While the caller was on the line, the subject began rolling around in the grass. Drugs are suspected to be a factor.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

4:03 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported hearing five gunshots and a vehicle speed off the previous night.

6:31 p.m. – A caller from Brooks Road reported someone trying to break into their residence. A subject was walking around the property but the caller didn’t know where they were trying to break in. The caller was agitated and called dispatch a “loser.” The caller then that the subject was just walking by and did not try to get into the house.