Nevada County Police Activity Blotter: Dog fight sends one person to hospital

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

5:33 p.m. — A caller at Zion Street and Argall Way reported a man made threats towards him after he wasn’t allowed inside a business due to not wearing a mask. The man left on foot.

10:41 p.m. — A caller at Zion and Sacramento streets reported encountering a mountain lion.

Saturday

10:20 a.m. — A caller at Sacramento Street and Railroad Avenue reported a vehicle with no hood and no plates was dumped in front of his business.

12:54 p.m. —A caller at Valley and Sacramento streets reported their car’s tires had were slashed. A report was taken.

06:35 p.m. —A caller at West Broad Street and Chief Kelly Drive reported a rabid skunk. A report was taken.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

9:26 a.m. — A caller at Adam Avenue and Squirrel Creek Road reported what sounded like a dog fight going on for five minutes and a woman yelling for help nearby. One victim was taken to the hospital and three dogs involved were placed on home quarantine.

10:33 a.m. — A caller at Constitution Court and American Hill Road reported an employee quit and walked of the job site, taking many company belongings.

12:39 p.m. — A caller at Braemar Way and Dalewood Way reported an attempted assault that occurred Wednesday. The victim said she was leaving her gated residence when a man tried to enter her car, punched in her rearview mirror, and stood in front of her car. The woman said the suspect was with a group of men.

Saturday

04:25 p.m. — A caller at Melody Road reported a bullet came through his bedroom window after hearing gunshots to his east. No one was injured and a report was taken.

—John Orona