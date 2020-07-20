Nevada County Police Activity Blotter: Dog fight sends one person to hospital
Nevada City Police Department
Friday
5:33 p.m. — A caller at Zion Street and Argall Way reported a man made threats towards him after he wasn’t allowed inside a business due to not wearing a mask. The man left on foot.
10:41 p.m. — A caller at Zion and Sacramento streets reported encountering a mountain lion.
Saturday
10:20 a.m. — A caller at Sacramento Street and Railroad Avenue reported a vehicle with no hood and no plates was dumped in front of his business.
12:54 p.m. —A caller at Valley and Sacramento streets reported their car’s tires had were slashed. A report was taken.
06:35 p.m. —A caller at West Broad Street and Chief Kelly Drive reported a rabid skunk. A report was taken.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
9:26 a.m. — A caller at Adam Avenue and Squirrel Creek Road reported what sounded like a dog fight going on for five minutes and a woman yelling for help nearby. One victim was taken to the hospital and three dogs involved were placed on home quarantine.
10:33 a.m. — A caller at Constitution Court and American Hill Road reported an employee quit and walked of the job site, taking many company belongings.
12:39 p.m. — A caller at Braemar Way and Dalewood Way reported an attempted assault that occurred Wednesday. The victim said she was leaving her gated residence when a man tried to enter her car, punched in her rearview mirror, and stood in front of her car. The woman said the suspect was with a group of men.
Saturday
04:25 p.m. — A caller at Melody Road reported a bullet came through his bedroom window after hearing gunshots to his east. No one was injured and a report was taken.
—John Orona
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User