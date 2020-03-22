Nevada County Police Activity Blotter: Callers report people exists amid COVID-19 concerns

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:36 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Sutton Way reported bank fraud after mistakenly giving a tech line remote access to her computer when she was having internet issues.

Saturday

9:06 a.m. — A caller on the 600 block of Minnie Street reported being concerned that people were at the park at a time like this.

11:59 a.m. — A caller on the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a man was outside the business asking people what kind of prescriptions they had filled as they exited the building. The caller said when he was asked to leave he started yelling at people in their cars from the sidewalk.

12:03 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of Bank Street reported he was concerned because a business was open that he considered non-essential.

2:36 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Bank Street reported two people were having lunch in the park.

4:35 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of Glasson Way reported she is in the hospital and needs a nurse.

4:57 p.m. — A caller on the 400 block of Central Avenue reported there are people in the park that he wants removed.

8:24 p.m. — A caller on the 100 block of Neal Street reported an assault.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

10:05 a.m. — A caller on Whitetail Court reported a tenant refused to move out despite being served with an eviction due to the shelter in place order.

10:41 a.m. — A caller on Coyote Street and North Bloomfield Road reported the mother of his children refused to give him his children because his significant other is an intensive care unit nurse.

12:36 p.m. — A caller on Tyler Foot Crossing Road reported she has been stuck in her trailer due to snow for over seven days. She said she has heat but is running low on food and other necessities. A report was taken.

Saturday

12:08 — A caller on Francis Drive reported her landlord threatened to lock her out of the house if she leaves due to the shelter in place order.

12:31 — A caller on Penn Valley Drive reported being concerned that a non-essential business was open.

1:12 p.m. — A caller on Low Hills Road and Discovery Way reported a construction crew was working on a new house and coughing near each other.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:44 p.m. — A caller on Coyote Street reported a drummer was hostile towards her and is trespassing.

Saturday

12:35 a.m. — A driver on Searls Avenue was cited and released for suspicion of driving while under the influence. A passenger was cited and released for having an open container.

— John Orona