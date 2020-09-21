Nevada County Police Blotter: Bat-trapping cat quarantined at home
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
12:33 a.m. — A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after reportedly running a stop sign and crashing his car into a building near Broad and York streets.
8:31 a.m. — A caller on Broad Street and Boulder Street reported an assault that happened the previous night.
2:33 p.m. — A caller on Railroad Avenue and Sacramento Street reported their car was stolen while parked on the street. A report was taken.
Saturday
3:29 p.m. — A caller on Spring Street and Bridge Street reported an employee was being threatened by a man with no shirt and no mask.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
5:46 a.m. — A caller on Jessie Lane and Peardale Road reported a man with a flashlight possibly lost in the bushes and saying “ow.”
8:44 a.m. — A caller on Sentinel Pine Way and Allison Ranch Road reported theft of mail and vandalism of a mailbox.
10:39 a.m. — A caller on Goldfinch Court and Hummingbird Road reported their cat brought a bat into the house and was now trapped inside. The bat was eventually caught and released the bat. The cat has been placed in quarantine at home.
1:57 p.m. — A caller on Nola Court and Wolf Road reported receiving a suspicious package which they threw in the garbage can.
4:42 p.m. — A caller on Broadmoor Court and Foothill Road reported a log rolled into a house causing damage to the outside.
7:55 p.m. — A caller on Sunrise Road and Summer Access Road reported a man came onto their property, destroyed things with a baseball bat and pepper sprayed a woman. Minutes later multiple callers in the area also reported hearing gun shots. A report was taken.
Saturday
4:31 p.m. — A caller on Johnson Place and Alta Sierra Drive reported a restaurant became angry, started to throw plates and refused to leave.
4:39 p.m. — A caller on Scotts Flat Road reported a boat was sinking and people were calling for help. Another caller later reported everyone made it to land. A report was taken.
4:56 p.m. — A caller on Black Oak Drive and Crescent Drive reported she came home after two months and found her front door broken with dried blood on the glass. A report was taken.
— John Orona
