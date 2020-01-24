Nevada County murder trial could be delayed

Evidence newly turned over to defense attorneys could postpone the start of the trial of two men accused in the death of Stan Norman.

Michael McCauley, 43, and Sean Bryant, 53, both are accused of murder, with Bryant also facing a torture charge, in connection with Norman’s April 2018 death.

McCauley and Bryant were in Nevada County Superior Court on Friday for a conference ahead of their trial, which is scheduled to start Feb. 18. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh has estimated the trial could last as long as four weeks.

McCauley’s attorney, Kelly Babineau, told Judge Robert Tice-Raskin on Friday that last week she received five discs of evidence from the District Attorney’s Office, and just received two in court that day. Babineau said she was working to review the material, but could not guarantee she would be ready for trial on Feb. 18. She asked to reschedule the pre-trial conference to Jan. 31. Bryant’s attorney, David Brooks, told Tice-Raskin he was in a similar position, and the judge granted the request.

Authorities say Bryant shot Norman, a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran, with glass marbles and a crossbow, while McCauley helped and assisted in disposing of Norman’s remains.

Both men have pleaded not guilty and remained in custody Friday without bond.

