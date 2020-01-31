Nevada County murder case rescheduled for end of March

The trial of two men accused of murder in the death of Stan Norman has been postponed until the end of March.

Michael McCauley, 43, and Sean Bryant, 53, both are accused of murder, with Bryant also facing a torture charge, in connection with Norman’s April 2018 death. Authorities say Bryant shot Norman, a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran, with glass marbles and a crossbow, while McCauley helped and assisted in disposing of Norman’s remains.

Their trial was set to start Feb. 18 in Nevada County Superior Court. But McCauley’s attorney, Kelly Babineau, filed a motion to continue the trial date after receiving multiple discs of “discovery” evidence over the last few weeks.

On Jan. 24, Babineau told Judge Robert Tice-Raskin she was working to review the material, but did not think she would be ready for trial in February.

“There is always some discovery that trickles in at the last minute, which we promptly (turned over), in order to ensure that we provided everything 30 days prior to jury trial,” Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said in an email. “The defense requested some items for the first time … that are not part of standard discovery (they requested computer data from machines used in DNA equipment), and we provided those items.”

On Friday, Walsh told Tice-Raskin he would not object to a short continuance, adding, “I obviously believe they have the right to be prepared.”

Tice-Raskin granted the request to postpone the trial, setting the date for jury selection to begin March 24 with a five-week estimate for the trial.

McCauley and Bryant will return to court on Feb. 28 for a pre-trial conference. Both men remain in custody without bond.

