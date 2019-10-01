Nevada County man acquitted of animal cruelty

A Nevada County judge on Tuesday found a 70-year-old man not guilty in a case involving allegations of sexual assault of his black Labrador, Baby Girl.

William Didomizio had opted for a court trial on the charge of misdemeanor sexual abuse of an animal. The judge, not a jury, decided the case.

On Tuesday, a former roommate testified in Nevada County Superior Court that he walked into Didomizio’s bedroom and saw him holding a sex toy as he lay on the bed with the dog. Two veterinarians also testified, with differing conclusions.

Visiting Judge Christopher Chandler, citing reasonable doubt, did not find enough evidence of guilt to convict.

Didomizio last week pleaded guilty to another charge, a felony count of failing to register as a sex offender. He was set for sentencing on that charge for late November.

