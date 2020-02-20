Nevada County jury hung on two counts, acquits on third in assault case

The trial of a Nevada City man on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and criminal threats ended Thursday with a not guilty verdict on one count and a hung jury on two remaining counts.

Paul Warde Switzer, 55, was facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and criminal threats in connection with an incident on Jan. 2, 2019. Authorities claimed Switzer used a splitting maul to repeatedly hit another man’s truck, smashing the windows, hitting him in the back and threatening to kill him. But Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromskis argued during the trial that Switzer was acting in self-defense and was in legitimate fear of his life.

After nearly three days of deliberations, the jury found Switzer not guilty of making criminal threats. The jury was hung on the two other charges, Deputy District Attorney Casey Ayer said.

Ayer said she will re-try Switzer in the assault and vandalism charges. The new trial is set to start March 17.

Switzer remained jailed Thursday under $35,000 in bond.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.