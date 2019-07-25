 Nevada County jury convicts man on 2 counts of lewd act against a child | TheUnion.com

Nevada County jury convicts man on 2 counts of lewd act against a child

Crime | July 25, 2019

Alan Riquelmy

Charles Grady Wallen

The woman called Charles Grady Wallen under the direction of law enforcement, and asked for his opinion on child molesters, the prosecutor said.

Wallen — convicted Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court on two counts of committing a lewd act on a child — starting giving answers to a woman authorities called one of his two victims, Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said.

“‘You lose, um, respect,’” Grubaugh said Wallen, 81, told the woman. “‘It could be a disease. I remember cuddling you a lot. I’m guilty. I have guilt.’”

Jurors took over two hours to convict Wallen, who was out on bond during trial but taken into custody after his convictions. A true finding on a special allegation of multiple victims being involved means he faces 30 years to life in prison, Grubaugh said.

