Nevada County jury convicts man on 2 counts of lewd act against a child

The woman called Charles Grady Wallen under the direction of law enforcement, and asked for his opinion on child molesters, the prosecutor said.

Wallen — convicted Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court on two counts of committing a lewd act on a child — starting giving answers to a woman authorities called one of his two victims, Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said.

“‘You lose, um, respect,’” Grubaugh said Wallen, 81, told the woman. “‘It could be a disease. I remember cuddling you a lot. I’m guilty. I have guilt.’”

Jurors took over two hours to convict Wallen, who was out on bond during trial but taken into custody after his convictions. A true finding on a special allegation of multiple victims being involved means he faces 30 years to life in prison, Grubaugh said.