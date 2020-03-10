Nevada County judge sets bail at $100K for defendant in soliciting case

A man accused of trying to meet two 13-year-old boys for sex had his bail increased Monday afternoon to $100,000.

Joseph Hubert Crespin, 42, remained in custody Monday in the Nevada County Jail and is set to enter a plea March 19 in Superior Court.

Crespin has been charged with arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes, and meeting a minor for lewd purposes, records show.

On Friday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was informed that Crespin was using social media to attempt to solicit two 13-year-old boys for sex. Crespin was arrested that day at Condon Park after a sting operation was set up, authorities said. His bail initially was $10,000.

“Under current law, bail schedule for his two charges would be $60,000,” said Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Moteabbed Hill in an email. “I asked for bail to be set higher than schedule ($100,000 at the least) in light of his criminal history, specifically his 2014 case out of El Dorado County for a similar offense, and his own admissions to routinely contacting juveniles on social media regarding sexual encounters.”

