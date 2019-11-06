Nevada County judge rules no torture prosecution against codefendant in Stan Norman murder case

Michael McCauley will still face first-degree murder charges in connection with the April 2018 death of 70-year-old Stan Norman.

But McCauley, 43, will avoid a special circumstance of torture in the Vietnam veteran’s death, Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger ruled Wednesday.

“While I respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling, I accept it,” Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said in a release.

McCauley and Sean Bryant, 53, both were accused of murder and torture after authorities say Bryant shot Norman with glass marbles and a crossbow, while McCauley helped and assisted in burying the remains. After a preliminary hearing into the evidence, Judge Linda Sloven did not hold McCauley on the torture allegation — and Heidelberger agreed with that assessment.

A trial for McCauley and co-defendant Bryant remains set for Feb. 18, but a motion to separate their cases likely will be filed next month.