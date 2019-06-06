Nevada County judge denies lower bond in home invasion case

The victim of a Grass Valley home invasion pleaded in her letter to the judge — don’t reduce bail for two men accused of breaking into her house.

“People don’t just wake up one day and decide to hold a gun to one’s head as their first crime,” the letter read. “As I see it, they’re only sorry they got caught.”

Christopher Mapp, 30, of Antelope; and Lorne Scott, 32, of New York City, both face charges in connection with a Nov. 27 home invasion on Pleasant Street. Authorities accuse the pair — along with Alton Edmondson, 38, of Grayson, Georgia; and Giovannie Morrison, 37, of Roseville — of breaking into a home, tying up at least one victim and pointing a gun at someone’s head before fleeing with 97 pounds of suspected marijuana.

All four men have pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.

Mapp and Scott each have attempted once before of having their bonds reduced, trying again on Thursday. Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger on Thursday denied their requests, and kept each man’s bond at $500,000.

One victim, who didn’t appear in court, opposed the bail reduction in a letter read by Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh.

“The sound of their voices telling me not to move rings in my head,” the prosecutor read. “If you can put yourself in my shoes, you would feel the same way.”

Defense attorney Courtney Abril, who represents Mapp, argued her client no longer faces a firearms accusation. Additionally, Mapp’s fiancee lives in Antelope and can give him a job if he’s released.

“Mr. Mapp has no prior criminal history,” Abril added.

Defense attorney Jennifer Granger, who represents Scott, pointed to a recent preliminary hearing she said shows issues with the case — an argument Abril also made.

“You can see there’s problems with proof,” Granger said.

Additionally, Scott faces medical problems and has been hospitalized at times during his incarceration, Granger said.

Heidelberger declined to lower either man’s bail.

“I think it’s an appropriate bail, given the circumstance,” she said of Mapp.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.