Nevada County blotter: Caller says man regularly jumps in front of her moving car

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

7:51 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Joerschke Drive reported that someone refused to leave the caller’s house after being there for two days.

9:14 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Whispering Pines reported the theft of tools from a work truck.

11:21 a.m. — Dispatchers stated that a transient campfire was near Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads. Officers arrived and made two arrests.

3:52 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of South School Street reported two incidents. The first involved a neighbor who told children she had a noise meter they were exceeding, and that they needed to be quiet. The second involved a neighbor who entered the caller’s classroom asking for an administrator, and then began screaming about people parking on her lawn and a lawsuit she’d filed against the school district.

4:34 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way was screaming profanities. Dispatchers heard someone talk about a person being tortured at a business. The store called dispatch and reported two women shoving backpacks into luggage.

5:06 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Sutton Way reported that she was robbed on Sunday. The caller was then left on the roadside in the Marysville area, forcing her to hitchhike to Grass Valley.

6:58 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a large homeless camp.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

2:46 a.m. — A caller on Scotts Flat Road reported bears getting into garbage at a camp.

9:50 a.m. — A caller on Thomas Drive, near Gayle Lane, reported the theft of bank records, tools and other items from an unlocked vehicle.

2:53 p.m. — Dispatchers heard a caller on Jones Ridge Road, near Dusty Drive, crying while telling someone to leave her alone. The caller said something about being bullied by two men while being a week from her due date.

5:09 p.m. — A caller on Boulder Street, near Reef Point, reported she was driving toward town when a man jumped into traffic, forcing her to swerve out of his way. The caller said this occurs daily. The suspect told dispatchers he, in fact, was trying to walk his brother across the street and that a vehicle swerved toward him. A third caller reported a man was in his yard making obscene gestures as motorists passed.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

6:25 a.m. — A caller at North Pine and Washington streets reported a man with his pants half down.

— Alan Riquelmy