Nevada County authorities respond to paraglider death
Nevada County authorities say they responded Friday afternoon to the death of a paraglider.
Authorities responded around 3:45 p.m. to some woods near Royal Way and Cavalier Rise, north of the Truckee airport. California Highway Patrol airlifted the person, identified only as a 33-year-old Tahoe City man, to a spot where medical technicians could work, said Andrew Trygg, spokesman for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, in an email.
Authorities don’t yet know a cause and manner of death, Trygg added.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will respond, he said.
No further information was available at the time.
— City Editor Alan Riquelmy
