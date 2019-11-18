Nevada City woman arrested on DUI charges after solo wreck

A 35-year-old Nevada City woman remains in critical condition after running off the road and crashing into a tree Saturday night.

Sandy Leonard is facing charges of driving under the influence, said California Highway Patrol Officer James Cornwall.

Leonard was driving an Acura westbound in Willow Valley Road at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday when she made an unsafe turning motion to the left, ran off the edge of the road and hit an oak tree, Cornwall said. She was determined to be intoxicated, he added.

Leonard was pinned in the Acura and it took 25 to 30 minutes to stabilize the vehicle and extricate her, Cornwall said. She was transported by helicopter to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where she was arrested and released to the hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman from the hospital said she remains in critical condition Monday afternoon.