Nevada City woman arrested in suspected assault
A woman remained in custody Tuesday on a $50,000 bond after she reportedly threw a rock through a window, hitting someone, and then spit on a deputy during her arrest, authorities said.
A resident of a house in the 10000 block of Banner Lava Cap Road called 911 at 5:39 a.m. Friday to report a woman trying to break in and throwing things. She then was reported to have thrown a rock through the window, hitting the caller, dispatch reports state.
Nevada County sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence and tried to detain the suspect, identified as Shara Elaine Daly, 49. Daly became combative and pulled away from the deputy, said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg in an email. She also reportedly spit in the deputy’s face during the altercation.
Ultimately, Daly was taken into custody. During the investigation it was learned that she had thrown additional rocks at other people inside of the residence, as well at several vehicles parked in the driveway, Trygg said.
Daly was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury, vandalism, making criminal threats and resisting arrest, reports state.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
