Nevada City torture suspect to be evaluated for mental competency

A Nevada County judge has suspended criminal proceedings against a 79-year-old man accused of assaulting his wife after a doubt was raised regarding his mental competency.

Wilford George Robinson, of Nevada City, is facing charges of one felony count of spousal abuse with a special allegation of causing great bodily injury, a serious and violent strike offense; and one count of torture, a potential life sentence if convicted, Superior Court records state.

Robinson was arraigned Feb. 24 and appointed a public defender, court records state. He was set to enter a plea Friday but his attorney declared a doubt as to his mental capacity to participate in legal proceedings or transactions, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said. Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin suspended proceedings pending an evaluation by a psychiatrist, and a new hearing date was set for April 23.

Robinson’s wife, who is 81 and suffers from advanced Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Feb. 12 with fractures to both femurs. The possible elder abuse was reported Feb. 19 to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

Investigators believe Robinson, who remained jailed Monday, is responsible for causing the injuries in a domestic violence indecent that occurred several days prior to her arrival at the hospital. He was arrested Feb. 21 and booked into jail on $750,000 bond, reports state.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.